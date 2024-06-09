Teilinger Capital Ltd. Has $9.64 Million Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Teilinger Capital Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 148,463 shares during the quarter. NRG Energy accounts for approximately 5.2% of Teilinger Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Teilinger Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of NRG Energy worth $9,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1,005.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NRG Energy news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $3,072,668.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 356,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,342,251.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $3,072,668.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 356,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,342,251.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $2,047,381.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 266,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,192,398.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NRG Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

NRG Energy stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,966,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,655,259. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.79. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $32.94 and a one year high of $87.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.12). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 5.76%. On average, analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

About NRG Energy

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

