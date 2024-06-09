Telsey Advisory Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Dollar Tree in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.78 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.10. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree’s current full-year earnings is $6.73 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.13 EPS.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DLTR. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $152.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.70.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $111.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.12. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $102.77 and a 52-week high of $154.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of -24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.