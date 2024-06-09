TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.282 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

TELUS has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. TELUS has a dividend payout ratio of 134.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect TELUS to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 137.3%.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Stock Performance

NYSE:TU opened at $16.56 on Friday. TELUS has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $19.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 7.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of TELUS in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.72.

Get Our Latest Report on TU

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.