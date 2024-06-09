Tezos Reaches Market Capitalization of $837.19 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. Over the last week, Tezos has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $837.19 million and approximately $32.81 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00001222 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000819 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000664 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000687 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,005,293,499 coins and its circulating supply is 984,729,090 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

