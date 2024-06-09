The Biotech Growth Trust (LON:BIOG) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $969.68

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 969.68 ($12.42) and traded as high as GBX 976 ($12.50). The Biotech Growth Trust shares last traded at GBX 970 ($12.43), with a volume of 44,260 shares trading hands.

The Biotech Growth Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £333.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -421.74 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 969.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 926.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.

Insider Activity at The Biotech Growth Trust

In other news, insider Hamish Baillie purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 975 ($12.49) per share, with a total value of £29,250 ($37,475.98). In other news, insider Roger Yates purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 969 ($12.42) per share, with a total value of £48,450 ($62,075.59). Also, insider Hamish Baillie purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 975 ($12.49) per share, for a total transaction of £29,250 ($37,475.98). 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Biotech Growth Trust Company Profile

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is co-managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the biotechnology sector. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

