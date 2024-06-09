The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,516 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 12,959 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Boeing were worth $70,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.7% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,374,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,877,391. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.88. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.33.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

