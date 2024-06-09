The Brighton Pier Group (LON:PIER) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $44.73

The Brighton Pier Group PLC (LON:PIER – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 44.73 ($0.57) and traded as low as GBX 44.50 ($0.57). The Brighton Pier Group shares last traded at GBX 44.50 ($0.57), with a volume of 64,507 shares changing hands.

The Brighton Pier Group Trading Down 1.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 44.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 48.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.59 million, a P/E ratio of -222.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity at The Brighton Pier Group

In related news, insider Anne Martin bought 10,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of £4,869.45 ($6,238.89). 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Brighton Pier Group Company Profile

The Brighton Pier Group PLC operates leisure and entertainment assets in the United Kingdom. The company owns and operates Brighton Palace Pier that offers a range of attractions, including two arcades and eighteen funfair rides, as well as various on-site hospitality and catering facilities, as well as leisure centers.

