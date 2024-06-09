The Cato Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:CATO)

The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Cato has increased its dividend by an average of 27.3% per year over the last three years.

Cato Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CATO opened at $6.08 on Friday. Cato has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $8.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average of $6.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cato ( NYSE:CATO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The specialty retailer reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $174.88 million during the quarter. Cato had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a negative return on equity of 8.36%.

CATO has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Cato from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised Cato from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Cato Company Profile

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

