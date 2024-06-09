The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,423 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $9,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,460,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,083,000 after buying an additional 90,579 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 186,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,548,000 after buying an additional 24,475 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 46,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 24,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,621.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,838 shares of company stock worth $11,220,064. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Barclays upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.09.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.91. 9,523,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,011,966. The firm has a market cap of $275.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.30. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

