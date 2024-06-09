The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 67.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 680,616 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.11% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $26,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,421,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,242,000 after buying an additional 91,911 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,247,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $421,832,000 after buying an additional 105,799 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,821,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,583,000 after buying an additional 165,190 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,503,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,646,000 after buying an additional 87,001 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $278,704,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $1,847,801.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,301.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $1,847,801.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,301.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $2,670,695.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,803.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,415 shares of company stock worth $11,705,195. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.1 %

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.85. The stock had a trading volume of 877,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,613. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.82 and a 52-week high of $103.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.93.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

