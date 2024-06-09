The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.1% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $14,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on PG shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PG traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,558,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,241,319. The company has a market cap of $394.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.96. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $168.97.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

