The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

SMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $2,159,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,746,012 shares in the company, valued at $957,684,656.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 26.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter worth $28,336,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,726,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,359,000 after acquiring an additional 542,406 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 18.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,113,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,210,000 after buying an additional 479,315 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3,581.1% during the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 478,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,695,000 after purchasing an additional 465,546 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,699,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $68.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.10. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.77.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -42.31%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

