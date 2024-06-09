Thematics Asset Management Acquires 652 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Thematics Asset Management raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management owned about 0.07% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $18,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 32 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTD has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target (up from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,256.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

MTD opened at $1,438.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,348.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,256.11. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $928.49 and a 1 year high of $1,535.86.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 662.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total transaction of $437,121.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,160,041.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total value of $1,618,067.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,691.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total transaction of $437,121.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,160,041.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,278 shares of company stock worth $4,871,849 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Featured Articles

