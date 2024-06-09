Thematics Asset Management Grows Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Thematics Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up about 1.7% of Thematics Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $39,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ecolab from $232.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.56.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $239.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.72 and a 12 month high of $240.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.07.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

