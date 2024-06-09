Thematics Asset Management Sells 244,000 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Thematics Asset Management lessened its stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 755,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,000 shares during the period. APi Group accounts for about 1.1% of Thematics Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Thematics Asset Management owned 0.32% of APi Group worth $26,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in APi Group by 794.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,185,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,028,000 after buying an additional 1,053,222 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in APi Group in the 4th quarter worth about $40,278,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new position in APi Group in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in APi Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $609,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in APi Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APi Group stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $37.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,435,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,922. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. APi Group Co. has a 1 year low of $24.42 and a 1 year high of $39.98.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $5,581,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,828,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,888,866.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of APi Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of APi Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of APi Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of APi Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, APi Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

