Thematics Asset Management Sells 7,500 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Thematics Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Ferguson comprises 1.6% of Thematics Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Thematics Asset Management owned about 0.09% of Ferguson worth $36,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ferguson by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,247,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,094,000 after acquiring an additional 196,489 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at about $988,852,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Ferguson by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,714,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,014,000 after acquiring an additional 118,894 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Ferguson by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,371,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,905,000 after acquiring an additional 735,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,594,000 after buying an additional 690,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,098,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,573. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $144.08 and a 12-month high of $224.86. The company has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.17.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 36.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.54%.

FERG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ferguson from $236.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.50.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

