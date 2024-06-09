Thematics Asset Management Trims Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Thematics Asset Management cut its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management owned approximately 0.11% of Rollins worth $22,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Rollins by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Rollins by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $46.57 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $47.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.41 and a 200 day moving average of $44.10. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Rollins had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm had revenue of $748.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.42%.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 5,147 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $236,762.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,285 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROL. StockNews.com cut shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Rollins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

