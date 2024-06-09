Thoma Bravo L.P. Sells 26,919,974 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Thoma Bravo L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,748,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,919,974 shares during the period. Dynatrace comprises about 12.2% of Thoma Bravo L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Thoma Bravo L.P. owned about 8.36% of Dynatrace worth $1,353,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at $148,515,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 11,824.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,411,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,545 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 8.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,916,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,604 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Dynatrace by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,868,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,205,000 after purchasing an additional 956,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at $45,152,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.54.

DT traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.18. 6,375,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,086,364. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $43.29 and a one year high of $61.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 88.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.52.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,085,190.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,085,190.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

