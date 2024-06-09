Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,008 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRI. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 162.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

TRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays raised Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.42.

Shares of NYSE:TRI traded down $1.50 on Friday, reaching $170.75. 285,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,030. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.46 and a fifty-two week high of $176.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.08 and its 200-day moving average is $153.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 34.87%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 40.57%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

