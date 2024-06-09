THORChain Price Hits $5.32 (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. THORChain has a total market cap of $1.37 billion and approximately $113.97 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.32 or 0.00007641 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, THORChain has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain’s launch date was May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 412,933,981 coins and its circulating supply is 257,589,679 coins. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org.

Buying and Selling THORChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Created in 2018 by CEO and founder Chad Barraford, Thorchain (RUNE) is a decentralized liquidity network for cross-chain cryptocurrency swaps, allowing users to trade their digital assets across various blockchain networks without the need for centralized exchanges. The platform is non-custodial, allowing users to maintain control of their assets.Thorchain aims to create a trustless and decentralized trading ecosystem with a unique “chaosnet” mechanism that facilitates quick and efficient trades. It also allows users to participate in liquidity pools, earning rewards for providing liquidity to the platform, ensuring that there is always sufficient liquidity available for trading.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

