Threshold (T) Trading 10.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. Threshold has a market capitalization of $310.25 million and approximately $4.94 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00010312 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00010698 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,471.01 or 1.00059247 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00012282 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001066 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $66.71 or 0.00096081 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,713,812,640.487762 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03074529 USD and is down -4.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $9,342,234.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars.

