Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Position Raised by S Squared Technology LLC

S Squared Technology LLC raised its stake in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 252,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Thryv makes up about 2.5% of S Squared Technology LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. S Squared Technology LLC owned about 0.72% of Thryv worth $5,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thryv by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,348,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,433,000 after purchasing an additional 570,190 shares in the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thryv during the third quarter valued at about $5,256,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thryv by 95.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 494,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,284,000 after purchasing an additional 241,165 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thryv by 382.0% during the third quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 239,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 189,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thryv by 52,134.0% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 52,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 52,134 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on THRY shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Thryv in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Thryv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

In related news, CEO Joe Walsh purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.11 per share, with a total value of $52,775.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 500,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,566,969.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thryv stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,622. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.88. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $740.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). Thryv had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 28.75%. The business had revenue of $233.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Thryv’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

