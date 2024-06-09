TMD Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON)

TMD Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Free Report) by 88.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,152,555 shares during the period. TMD Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Tenon Medical worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Tenon Medical Price Performance

Shares of TNON stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,420. Tenon Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $9.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18.

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter. Tenon Medical had a negative return on equity of 1,267.31% and a negative net margin of 445.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark decreased their price target on Tenon Medical from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

About Tenon Medical

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as transfixes the SI joints.

