TMD Wealth Management LLC Takes $257,000 Position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

TMD Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBDC. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth $2,333,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $36,311,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OBDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Hovde Group increased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.19.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OBDC stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.33. 1,625,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,812,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.36. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $16.91.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $399.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.16 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 10%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.71%.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.