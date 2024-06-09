Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Tootsie Roll Industries Trading Down 1.9 %

TR opened at $28.81 on Thursday. Tootsie Roll Industries has a 12-month low of $28.81 and a 12-month high of $39.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.15.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $151.46 million for the quarter.

Tootsie Roll Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tootsie Roll Industries

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,760,000 after purchasing an additional 24,408 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 19.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,002,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,108,000 after buying an additional 160,197 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,360,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 256,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,733,000. Institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

