TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Stake Increased by Ranger Investment Management L.P.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,054 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. TopBuild makes up 2.0% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.28% of TopBuild worth $32,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,567,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 42.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 16.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 58.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Price Performance

BLD traded down $8.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $402.09. 262,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $217.08 and a one year high of $452.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $410.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.05.

Insider Transactions at TopBuild

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total value of $2,018,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,054,920.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total value of $2,018,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,054,920.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total transaction of $124,743.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,840 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,869. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BLD. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.90.

About TopBuild



TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

