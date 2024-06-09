Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $89.07

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $89.07 and traded as low as $86.56. Toromont Industries shares last traded at $86.56, with a volume of 53 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

