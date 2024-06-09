Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $89.07

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $89.07 and traded as low as $86.56. Toromont Industries shares last traded at $86.56, with a volume of 53 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Toromont Industries
Toromont Industries Stock Up 2.2 %
Toromont Industries Company Profile
Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Toromont Industries
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.