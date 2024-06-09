Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Cut to C$73.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from C$76.00 to C$73.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

TD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$93.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$84.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$87.32.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TD opened at C$76.45 on Thursday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$73.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$87.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$78.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$80.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$134.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.84 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.38 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.8691589 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

