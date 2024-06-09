Traction Financial Partners LLC Invests $7.93 Million in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Traction Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 34,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 5.3% of Traction Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $242.07 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $250.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.10 and its 200-day moving average is $236.49. The stock has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

