Traction Financial Partners LLC Invests $878,000 in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Traction Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Traction Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 94.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $28.73 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $29.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average is $28.89.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.