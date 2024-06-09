Traction Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Traction Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 508.0% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 56,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 47,317 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 19,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $912,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 7.8% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 13,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $3,973,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,235,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,746,532.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $3,973,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,235,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,746,532.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,758 shares of company stock worth $25,580,826. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.3 %

GOOG opened at $175.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.36 and a 200 day moving average of $151.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.83 and a 12 month high of $179.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

