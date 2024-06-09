Traction Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Traction Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 236,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,000. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Traction Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Traction Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 78,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Cedrus LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 101,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FPE stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.04. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $17.45.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

