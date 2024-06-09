Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock opened at $28.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.65. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $27.19 and a 12 month high of $43.40.

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.45 million for the quarter. Transcontinental Realty Investors had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 0.59%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,632 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

