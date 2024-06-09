TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $6,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded down $24.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,310.00. 305,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,489. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $794.72 and a 1-year high of $1,369.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,275.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,149.76.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,371.19.

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,282.78, for a total transaction of $3,848,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,008. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,282.78, for a total value of $3,848,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total value of $259,673.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 3 shares of company stock valued at $1,690 and sold 29,198 shares valued at $36,415,346. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

