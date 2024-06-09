TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Acquired by Thematics Asset Management

Thematics Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management owned 0.09% of TransUnion worth $12,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,798,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on TRU shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on TransUnion from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on TransUnion from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

Shares of TRU opened at $71.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of -49.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.07. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $42.09 and a 52-week high of $82.75.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a positive return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.37%.

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $127,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $127,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $144,307.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,105,548.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,051 shares of company stock valued at $389,330. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

