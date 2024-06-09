Trigran Investments Inc. Sells 2,078,703 Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Trigran Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,498,306 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,078,703 shares during the quarter. Brightcove accounts for approximately 1.1% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Trigran Investments Inc. owned 10.35% of Brightcove worth $11,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new position in Brightcove in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Brightcove in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brightcove during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Brightcove by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Brightcove by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Brightcove

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,435,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,098,621.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 56,541 shares of company stock worth $102,598 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Brightcove from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Brightcove Stock Performance

NASDAQ BCOV opened at $2.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16. Brightcove Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $4.56.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.48 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Brightcove Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company's solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

