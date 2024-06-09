Trigran Investments Inc. Sells 77,965 Shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Trigran Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,139,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 77,965 shares during the quarter. Anika Therapeutics makes up 4.7% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Trigran Investments Inc. owned about 14.61% of Anika Therapeutics worth $48,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANIK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 133,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 19,276 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 58,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANIK stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.54 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.40.

Anika Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ANIK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 45.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $40.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.23 million. Equities analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANIK. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Anika Therapeutics Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and arthrosurface joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

