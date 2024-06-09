trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.48

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.48 and traded as low as $2.21. trivago shares last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 43,040 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRVG. Mizuho decreased their target price on trivago from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on trivago from $3.30 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, trivago currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.93.

trivago Stock Up 0.9 %

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). trivago had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The company had revenue of $110.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.47 million. Research analysts predict that trivago will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in trivago during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in trivago by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of trivago in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of trivago in the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Inflection Point Investments LLP acquired a new stake in shares of trivago in the 4th quarter valued at $572,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

