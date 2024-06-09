Truist Financial Boosts US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target to $66.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on USFD. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.00.

NYSE USFD opened at $53.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. US Foods has a 12-month low of $35.66 and a 12-month high of $55.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 23.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 1.0% in the first quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of US Foods by 25.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of US Foods by 3.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

