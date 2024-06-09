Tsai Capital Corp Sells 1,023 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Tsai Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. MSCI accounts for 2.6% of Tsai Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Tsai Capital Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $593,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in MSCI by 24.8% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the third quarter worth $218,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in MSCI during the third quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 65.1% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on MSCI from $615.00 to $526.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America upgraded MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $425.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MSCI from $671.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total transaction of $4,245,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,254.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $465.92 per share, with a total value of $6,056,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 327,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,579,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Down 0.3 %

MSCI stock opened at $491.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $499.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $534.94. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.95 and a twelve month high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. The firm had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

