Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance

Tyra Biosciences stock opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.03. Tyra Biosciences has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $20.67.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.11. Research analysts forecast that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tyra Biosciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 18.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 14,676 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Tyra Biosciences by 1,244.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tyra Biosciences by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 17,490 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

