Tyro Capital Management LLC Makes New $7.23 Million Investment in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Tyro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,110,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,000. Ferroglobe comprises 5.1% of Tyro Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 12,965.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Ferroglobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ GSM opened at $5.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.47. Ferroglobe PLC has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $6.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.89.

Ferroglobe Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Ferroglobe’s payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ferroglobe

About Ferroglobe

(Free Report)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.