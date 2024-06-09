Tyro Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Tyro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,345,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,115,000. Roivant Sciences comprises approximately 10.7% of Tyro Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tyro Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Roivant Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 34,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

ROIV opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 25.24, a current ratio of 25.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $13.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.77.

ROIV has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roivant Sciences from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

