U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $5,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 308.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $290,754.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,608,717.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total value of $112,343.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,738 shares in the company, valued at $10,186,241.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $290,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,608,717.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,389 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of USPH stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.92. 41,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $78.08 and a one year high of $124.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.40.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.07). U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.09%.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

