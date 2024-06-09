U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

U.S. Silica stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 2.03. U.S. Silica has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $16.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $325.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Silica will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Zach Carusona sold 42,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $662,507.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,445.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Silica news, EVP Zach Carusona sold 42,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $662,507.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,502,445.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Derek Ussery sold 46,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $650,062.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,570. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,115,616 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,858,000 after purchasing an additional 184,449 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in U.S. Silica by 198.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,720,901 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,839,000 after buying an additional 3,138,425 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,817,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,951 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,027,823 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,034,000 after buying an additional 669,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 7.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,138,152 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,980,000 after acquiring an additional 76,477 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as frac for oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products for the manufacturing of glass products.

