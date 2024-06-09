Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Receives Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $69.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $39.04 and a 1 year high of $82.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.79, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $6,083,974.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,750.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $6,083,974.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,750.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 607,984 shares of company stock valued at $40,279,537 over the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

