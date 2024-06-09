UBS Group Cuts Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $223.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $245.00 to $223.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FIVE. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Five Below from $187.00 to $124.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Five Below from $176.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Five Below from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $175.33.

Get Five Below alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIVE

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of FIVE opened at $118.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.34. Five Below has a 1-year low of $106.21 and a 1-year high of $216.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 33.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Five Below by 1,842.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 21,368 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,822,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.