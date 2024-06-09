Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Boosted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 77.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 402,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,802 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Union Pacific worth $98,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 219.6% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 179 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.97. 2,555,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,235,612. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $237.04 and a 200 day moving average of $240.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $194.60 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The company has a market capitalization of $139.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.70.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

