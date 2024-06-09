Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 84.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,796 shares during the period. Unity Software makes up about 0.9% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $7,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 4.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,583,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,701,000 after buying an additional 72,770 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 510.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,181,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004,655 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Unity Software by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares in the last quarter. Seldon Capital LP acquired a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $7,576,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Unity Software by 3.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of Unity Software stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $17.27. 9,142,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,454,189. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.19 and a 52-week high of $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day moving average is $29.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.13. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 40.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $460.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.53 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie cut Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Unity Software from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Unity Software from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $25,323.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 386,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,443,360.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $25,323.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 386,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,443,360.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $53,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 444,617 shares in the company, valued at $11,817,919.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,297 shares of company stock valued at $4,872,320 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

