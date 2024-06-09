V.F. Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

V.F. has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.0% per year over the last three years. V.F. has a payout ratio of 34.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect V.F. to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $13.58 on Friday. V.F. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $21.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average of $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.34). V.F. had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.06.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

